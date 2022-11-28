Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

