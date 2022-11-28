Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99.
Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.