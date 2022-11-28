CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.75.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

GIB.A opened at C$114.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$27.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$114.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

