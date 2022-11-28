Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $610,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $387.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.