Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 12.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Chesapeake Energy worth $38,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 53.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $100.04. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,800. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.