Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CSSE stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

