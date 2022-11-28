CI Investments Inc. Has $997,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $298.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average of $313.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

