CI Investments Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $527.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.56 and a 200 day moving average of $483.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

