Citigroup Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $46.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.05 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

