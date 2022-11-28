Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,642. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

