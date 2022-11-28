Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 5.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.