Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 1.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $50,802,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $29,042,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

