Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 160,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 0.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

