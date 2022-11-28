Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 45.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $63.75. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

