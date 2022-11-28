Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.72. 8,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

