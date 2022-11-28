Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up about 1.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Arch Resources worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

