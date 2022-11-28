Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. CF Industries makes up about 0.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

