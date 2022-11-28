Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. US Foods comprises about 1.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock remained flat at $35.92 during trading hours on Monday. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

