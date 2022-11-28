Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fortinet by 462.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,120,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,533,000 after buying an additional 2,565,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

Fortinet stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

