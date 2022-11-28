Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Synopsys by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.