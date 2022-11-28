Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Yum China by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

