Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1,738.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Increases Dividend

AIZ opened at $128.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

