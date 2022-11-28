Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,321,000 after buying an additional 1,157,277 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after purchasing an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

