Commerce Bank Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,552.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.08 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

