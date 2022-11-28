Commerce Bank Has $4.25 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.94 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

