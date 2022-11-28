Commerce Bank Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

