Commerce Bank Has $4.82 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALL opened at $135.42 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

