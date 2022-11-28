Commerce Bank Purchases 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

