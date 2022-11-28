Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DRI opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.