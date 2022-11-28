Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 320.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 353,197 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.15 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

