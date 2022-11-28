Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

