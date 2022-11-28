Commerce Bank Sells 13,105 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 492,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 320,836 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CARR opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

