Commerce Bank Sells 148,170 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,170 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 1.7 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

VFC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

