Commerce Bank Sells 78 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $309.91 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

