Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SID. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.