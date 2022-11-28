Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £121,752 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPGGet Rating) insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.28), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($143,965.95).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,841 ($21.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,831.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,823.69. The company has a market cap of £32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4,490.24. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,965 ($23.24).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

