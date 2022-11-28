Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.