Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.12.
About Comstock
