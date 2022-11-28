Contrasting Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 172.43 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -6.43 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.15

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57% Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,004.15%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.