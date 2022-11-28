Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) vs. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Financial Review

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Conversion Labs and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 7.49 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.08 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

(Get Rating)

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dogness (International)

(Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.