Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $314.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.65. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

