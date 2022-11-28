Cowen Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $177.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $196.60 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.