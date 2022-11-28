Credit Suisse AG Acquires 85,103 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $59,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

