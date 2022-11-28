Credit Suisse AG Buys 165,229 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $64,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.