Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,784 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $56,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $229.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $268.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.