Credit Suisse AG Has $60.90 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $60,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

