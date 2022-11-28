Credit Suisse AG Has $65.88 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $65,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $93,475,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $105,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

