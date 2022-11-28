Credit Suisse AG Has $67.67 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Biogen worth $67,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $305.15 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

