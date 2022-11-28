Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Ferrari worth $64,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,353,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 322.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

