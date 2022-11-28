Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $56,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

