Credit Suisse AG Purchases 172,665 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Corning worth $68,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 806,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.